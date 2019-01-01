Dall' amor più sventurato (Orfeo)

Nicola Porpora & Philippe Jaroussky & Andrea Marcon & Venice Baroque Orchestra
COMPOSER: Nicola Porpora
SINGER: Philippe Jaroussky
DIRECTOR: Andrea Marcon
ORCHESTRA: Venice Baroque Orchestra

