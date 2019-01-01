Divertimento in E flat major (H.2.21) for 2 horns, 2 violins, viola and bass

Joseph Haydn & St. Christopher Chamber Orchestra, Vilnius & Donatas Katkus
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
ORCHESTRA: St. Christopher Chamber Orchestra, Vilnius
CONDUCTOR: Donatas Katkus

