Concertino for clarinet and small orchestra Op 48 in B flat major (BV 276)

Ferruccio Busoni & Dancho Radevski & Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Plamen Djurov
COMPOSER: Ferruccio Busoni
PERFORMER: Dancho Radevski
ORCHESTRA: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Plamen Djurov

