Norwegian Dance No 3 (6 Norwegian Dances)

Johan Halvorsen & Henning Kraggerud & Bjarte Engeset & Dalasinfoniettan
COMPOSER: Johan Halvorsen
PERFORMER: Henning Kraggerud
CONDUCTOR: Bjarte Engeset
ENSEMBLE: Dalasinfoniettan

More from this artist

Johan Halvorsen Johan Halvorsen
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from