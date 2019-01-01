Versa est in luctum (Liber primus missarum)

Alonso Lobo & Paul McCreesh & Gabrieli Consort & Players
COMPOSER: Alonso Lobo
CONDUCTOR: Paul McCreesh
ENSEMBLE: Gabrieli Consort & Players

More from this artist

Alonso Lobo Alonso Lobo
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from