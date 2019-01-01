4 Songs - Z nowa wiosna [When spring arrives] (1892-5?)

Mieczyslaw Karlowicz & Ewa Poblocka & Jadwiga Rappé
COMPOSER: Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
PERFORMER: Ewa Poblocka
SINGER: Jadwiga Rappé

More from this artist

Mieczyslaw Karlowicz Mieczyslaw Karlowicz
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from