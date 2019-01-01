Mandolin Concerto, Op 73 (1st mvt)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel & Alison Stephens & Howard Shelley & London Mozart Players
COMPOSER: Johann Nepomuk Hummel
PERFORMER: Alison Stephens
CONDUCTOR: Howard Shelley
ORCHESTRA: London Mozart Players

