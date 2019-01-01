Symphony No.5 in B flat major (D.485)

Franz Schubert & Budapest Symphony Orchestra & Tamás Vásáry
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
ORCHESTRA: Budapest Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Tamás Vásáry

Franz Schubert
