Dixit Dominus for SSATB soloists and double choir and orchestra in D major

Antonio Vivaldi & Choir of Latvian Radio & Rīgas kamermūziķi & Sigvards Kļava
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
CHOIR: Choir of Latvian Radio
ENSEMBLE: Rīgas kamermūziķi
CONDUCTOR: Sigvards Kļava

Antonio Vivaldi
