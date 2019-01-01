Lou dizious bé (Chants d'Auvergne, Series 5)

Joseph Canteloube & Dawn Upshaw & Orchestre de l’Opéra de Lyon & Kent Nagano
COMPOSER: Joseph Canteloube
SINGER: Dawn Upshaw
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre de l’Opéra de Lyon
CONDUCTOR: Kent Nagano

