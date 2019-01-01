Zadok the priest, HWV 258

George Frideric Handel & Thurston Dart & John Langdon & Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & English Chamber Orchestra
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: Thurston Dart John Langdon
CHOIR: Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Sir David Willcocks

George Frideric Handel
