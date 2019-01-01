Credo (Glagolitic Mass)

Leos Janáček & Pavol Breslik & David Goode & Czech Philharmonic Choir, Brno & London Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Leos Janáček
SINGER: Pavol Breslik
PERFORMER: David Goode
CHOIR: Czech Philharmonic Choir, Brno
ORCHESTRA: London Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Kurt Masur

