La campanella arr Kreisler

Nicolò Paganini & Chloë Hanslip & Fritz Kreisler & Jurgen Blume & London Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Nicolò Paganini
PERFORMER: Chloë Hanslip
MUSIC ARRANGER: Fritz Kreisler
ORCHESTRATOR: Jurgen Blume
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Paul Mann

Nicolò Paganini
