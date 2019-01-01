Lemminkainen Overture (1925)

Väinö Haapalainen & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Atso Almila
COMPOSER: Väinö Haapalainen
ORCHESTRA: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Atso Almila

