Recitative & Aria (Halka): "O How I would gladly kneel down" from Halka, Act II

Łukasz Borowicz & Anna Lubańska & Stanislaw Moniuszko & Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Łukasz Borowicz
SINGER: Anna Lubańska
COMPOSER: Stanislaw Moniuszko
ORCHESTRA: Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra

