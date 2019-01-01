Serenade (K.388) in C minor for wind octet (K.384a)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Bratislava Chamber Harmony & Justus Pavlik
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
ENSEMBLE: Bratislava Chamber Harmony
CONDUCTOR: Justus Pavlik

