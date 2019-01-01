Five Songs

Łukasz Borowicz & National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Anna Radziejewska & Witold Lutoslawski
CONDUCTOR: Łukasz Borowicz
ORCHESTRA: National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra
SINGER: Anna Radziejewska
COMPOSER: Witold Lutoslawski

