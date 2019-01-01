Pensieri notturni di Filli: Italian cantata No 17, HWV 134

George Frideric Handel & Johanna Koslowsky & Musica Alta Ripa
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Johanna Koslowsky
ENSEMBLE: Musica Alta Ripa

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from