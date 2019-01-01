A Midsummer Night's Dream (Overture, Op 21)

Felix Mendelssohn & Boston Symphony Orchestra & Seiji Ozawa
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
ORCHESTRA: Boston Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Seiji Ozawa

