The Bells, Op 35 (1st mvt, 'The Silver Sleigh Bells')

Sergei Rachmaninov & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Dmytro Popov & Rundfunkchor Berlin & Sir Simon Rattle
COMPOSER: Sergei Rachmaninov
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
SINGER: Dmytro Popov
CHOIR: Rundfunkchor Berlin
CONDUCTOR: Sir Simon Rattle

