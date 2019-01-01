Chorale-Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott', BWV 680

Johann Sebastian Bach & Leopold Stokowski & BBC Philharmonic & Matthias Bamert
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
MUSIC ARRANGER: Leopold Stokowski
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Matthias Bamert

Johann Sebastian Bach
