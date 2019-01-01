Oboe Concerto in C minor arr Benjamin (3rd mvt)

Domenico Cimarosa & Alison Balsom & Arthur Benjamin & Scottish Ensemble
COMPOSER: Domenico Cimarosa
PERFORMER: Alison Balsom
MUSIC ARRANGER: Arthur Benjamin
ENSEMBLE: Scottish Ensemble

Domenico Cimarosa
