Salve Regina (Hail, Holy Queen)

Francesco Cavalli & Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: Francesco Cavalli
CHOIR: Monteverdi Choir
ENSEMBLE: English Baroque Soloists
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Francesco Cavalli
