Apres un reve (Op.7 No.1) (1878)

Gabriel Fauré & Bengt-Åke Lundin & Bussine, Romaine & Paula Hoffman
COMPOSER: Gabriel Fauré
PERFORMER: Bengt-Åke Lundin
AUTHOR: Bussine, Romaine
SINGER: Paula Hoffman

Gabriel Fauré
