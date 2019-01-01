Bachiana brasileira no.5 vers. for soprano & cellos

Heitor Villa‐Lobos & Bryan Epperson & Maurizio Baccante & Roman Borys & Simon Fryer
COMPOSER: Heitor Villa‐Lobos
PERFORMER: Bryan Epperson Maurizio Baccante Roman Borys Simon Fryer David Hetherington Roberta Jansen Paul Widner Thomas Wiebe Winona Zelenka
SINGER: Isabel Bayrakdarian

Heitor Villa‐Lobos
