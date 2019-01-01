Hommage a B-A-C-H

Boris Papandopulo & Croatian Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra & Mladen Tarbuk
COMPOSER: Boris Papandopulo
ORCHESTRA: Croatian Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mladen Tarbuk

Boris Papandopulo
