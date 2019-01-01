Ricercare a 6, from a Musical Offering BWV.1079

Johann Sebastian Bach & Wim ten Have & Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century & Frans Brüggen
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
MUSIC ARRANGER: Wim ten Have
ENSEMBLE: Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century
CONDUCTOR: Frans Brüggen

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from