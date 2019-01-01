Variations on a theme of Paganini for two pianos

Witold Lutoslawski & Martha Argerich & Nelson Freire
COMPOSER: Witold Lutoslawski
PERFORMER: Martha Argerich Nelson Freire

More from this artist

Witold Lutoslawski Witold Lutoslawski
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from