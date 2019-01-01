La Tronchin (from 'Pieces de viole', 1747) (feat. Antoine Forqueray)

Wieland Kuijken & Antoine Forqueray
PERFORMER: Wieland Kuijken
FEATURED ARTIST: Antoine Forqueray

Wieland Kuijken Wieland Kuijken
