Quintet in F major for flute, oboe, violin, viola and continuo (Op.11 No.3)

Johann Christian Bach & Wilbert Hazelzet & Les Adieux
COMPOSER: Johann Christian Bach
PERFORMER: Wilbert Hazelzet
ENSEMBLE: Les Adieux

Johann Christian Bach
