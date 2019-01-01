Le Rappel des Oiseaux in E minor, from Pieces de clavecin (1724, revised.1731)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Ivetta Irkha
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
PERFORMER: Ivetta Irkha

