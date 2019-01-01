Introduction et Air Suedois [Intro & Variations on a Swedish Drinking Song]

Bernhard Crusell & Anne-Marja Korimaa & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Osmo Vänskä
COMPOSER: Bernhard Crusell
PERFORMER: Anne-Marja Korimaa
ORCHESTRA: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Osmo Vänskä

More from this artist

Bernhard Crusell Bernhard Crusell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from