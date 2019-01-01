Tragic Overture in D minor (Op.81) (1881)

Johannes Brahms & DR SymfoniOrkestret & Thomas Dausgaard
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
ENSEMBLE: DR SymfoniOrkestret
CONDUCTOR: Thomas Dausgaard

More from this artist

Johannes Brahms Johannes Brahms
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from