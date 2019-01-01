Concerto in 4 parts for str and bc (Op.9`1) in G major

Charles Avison & Pavlo Beznosiuk & Avison Ensemble
COMPOSER: Charles Avison
PERFORMER: Pavlo Beznosiuk
ENSEMBLE: Avison Ensemble

