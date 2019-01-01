Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)

Zoltán Kodály & James Earl Barnes & Orchestre symphonique de Montréal & Charles Dutoit
COMPOSER: Zoltán Kodály
PERFORMER: James Earl Barnes
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
CONDUCTOR: Charles Dutoit

Zoltán Kodály
