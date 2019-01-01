O Mensch, bewein dein Sünde gross (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Riccardo Chailly & Johannes Chum & Hanno Müller‐Brachmann & Christina Landshamer
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Chailly
SINGER: Johannes Chum Hanno Müller‐Brachmann Christina Landshamer Maximilian Schmitt
CHOIR: Thomanerchor Tölzer Knabenchor
ORCHESTRA: Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra

