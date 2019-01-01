Omnes gentes plaudite manibus à 16

Giovanni Gabrieli & Ex Cathedra Choir & His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts & Concerto Palatino & Jeffrey Skidmore
COMPOSER: Giovanni Gabrieli
CHOIR: Ex Cathedra Choir
ENSEMBLE: His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts Concerto Palatino
CONDUCTOR: Jeffrey Skidmore

Giovanni Gabrieli
