Scherzo Capriccioso (Op.66)

Antonín Dvořák & Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra Bratislava & Oliver von Dohnányi
COMPOSER: Antonín Dvořák
ORCHESTRA: Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra Bratislava
CONDUCTOR: Oliver von Dohnányi

