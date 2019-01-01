Di Provenza il mar (La traviata)

Giuseppe Verdi & Plácido Domingo & Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana & Pablo Heras‐Casado
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Verdi
SINGER: Plácido Domingo
ORCHESTRA: Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana
CONDUCTOR: Pablo Heras‐Casado

More from this artist

Giuseppe Verdi Giuseppe Verdi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from