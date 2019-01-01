Ein Deutsches requiem (Op.45), Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit

Johannes Brahms & Marin Alsop & Anna Lucia Richter & MDR Leipzig Radio Choir & MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
CONDUCTOR: Marin Alsop
SINGER: Anna Lucia Richter
CHOIR: MDR Leipzig Radio Choir
ORCHESTRA: MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony

More from this artist

Johannes Brahms Johannes Brahms
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from