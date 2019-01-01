Concerto in 7 parts No 4 in G minor

Alessandro Scarlatti & Europa Galante & Fabio Biondi
COMPOSER: Alessandro Scarlatti
ENSEMBLE: Europa Galante
DIRECTOR: Fabio Biondi

Alessandro Scarlatti Alessandro Scarlatti
