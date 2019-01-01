Concerto for violin and orchestra (Op.77) in D major

Johannes Brahms & Sarah Chang & Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra & Juraj Valucha
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
PERFORMER: Sarah Chang
ORCHESTRA: Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Juraj Valucha

