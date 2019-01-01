Cantata 'Ero e Leandro'

Alessandro Scarlatti & Gérard Lesne & Il Seminario Musicale
COMPOSER: Alessandro Scarlatti
SINGER: Gérard Lesne
ENSEMBLE: Il Seminario Musicale

More from this artist

Alessandro Scarlatti Alessandro Scarlatti
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from