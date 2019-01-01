Bulgarian Madonna from 2 works after paintings of Vladimir Dimitrov - the Master

Krasimir Kyurkchiyski & Kamen Goleminov & Simfonieta Orchestra of the Bulgarian National Radio
COMPOSER: Krasimir Kyurkchiyski
CONDUCTOR: Kamen Goleminov
ORCHESTRA: Simfonieta Orchestra of the Bulgarian National Radio
