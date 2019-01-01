Variations in B flat minor (Op.3) originally for piano

Karol Szymanowski & Kazimierz Wilkomirski & Polish Radio National Symphony Orchestra Katowice & Marek Pijarowski
COMPOSER: Karol Szymanowski
MUSIC ARRANGER: Kazimierz Wilkomirski
ORCHESTRA: Polish Radio National Symphony Orchestra Katowice
CONDUCTOR: Marek Pijarowski

More from this artist

Karol Szymanowski Karol Szymanowski
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from