Concerto in A minor for two oboes, solo violin, strings & basso continuo

Conrad Friedrich Hurlebusch & Paul van de Linden & Kristine Linde & Manfred Kraemer & Musica ad Rhenum
COMPOSER: Conrad Friedrich Hurlebusch
PERFORMER: Paul van de Linden Kristine Linde Manfred Kraemer
ENSEMBLE: Musica ad Rhenum

More from this artist

Conrad Friedrich Hurlebusch Conrad Friedrich Hurlebusch
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from