Suite for orchestra no.1 in C major (BWV.1066)

Johann Sebastian Bach & La Petite Bande & Sigiswald Kuijken
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
ENSEMBLE: La Petite Bande
CONDUCTOR: Sigiswald Kuijken

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from