Der Sturm (The Storm) - madrigal for chorus and orchestra (H.24a.8)

Joseph Haydn & Peter Pindar & Groot Omroepkoor & Radio Kamerorkest & Antoni Ros‐Marbà
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
AUTHOR: Peter Pindar
CHOIR: Groot Omroepkoor
ORCHESTRA: Radio Kamerorkest
CONDUCTOR: Antoni Ros‐Marbà
