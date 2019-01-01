Le Temple de la Gloire, orchestral suites opera-ballet (1745)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Tafelmusik & Jeanne Lamon
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
ORCHESTRA: Tafelmusik
CONDUCTOR: Jeanne Lamon

Jean‐Philippe Rameau Jean‐Philippe Rameau
