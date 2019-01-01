Villanelle for horn and orchestra

Paul Dukas & Esa Tukia & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Michael Adelson
COMPOSER: Paul Dukas
PERFORMER: Esa Tukia
ENSEMBLE: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Michael Adelson

More from this artist

Paul Dukas Paul Dukas
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from